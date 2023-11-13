Monday, November 13, 2023
IFP CoverageJudiciarySecurity

Iran executes three for terrorist bomb blasts in southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Prison

Three members of a terrorist group who carried out bomb explosions targeting security forces in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan over four years ago have been executed, a judiciary official announced on Monday.

Chief Justice of Sistan and Baluchestan Province Ali Mostafavi-nia said the three death-row convicts, named Mohammad Barahouei, Mohammad Karim Barkazaei, and Edris Bilrani, who were members of the so-called Jaish al-Adl militant group were hung to death after going through the legal process.

The trio was charged with “corruption on the earth through participating in terrorist acts” for two bomb explosions in January and June 2019 in the provincial capital Zahedan that left several security forces injured.

They were also held accountable for vandalism and smuggling equipment and explosives to the country to make bombs for terrorist attacks.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl group is responsible for several terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in Sistan and Baluchestan, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan. The terrorist group openly calls itself a separatist group and says it seeks to cede the province from Iran.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

