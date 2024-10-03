Iran dismantles terrorist network in Sistan and Baluchestan

The network, affiliated with the foreign-backed terrorist group, the so-called Jaish al-Adl, was responsible for recent attacks in the region that resulted in the deaths of several Sunni Muslim Baluch citizens and security personnel.

The operation, conducted by the province’s intelligence and security agencies, targeted the main masterminds and perpetrators of the terrorist activities.

The extensive intelligence efforts and coordinated operations led to the identification and dismantling of the terrorist network in southern Sistan and Baluchestan.

On October 2, a series of operations culminated in a prolonged confrontation between security forces and the terrorists.

The clashes resulted in the deaths of three terrorists and the arrest of several others. A significant cache of weapons and ammunition was also seized from the terrorists’ hideout.

Jaish al-Adl is a Pakistan-based separatist group that seeks to cede Sistan and Baluchestan province, and has a history of bloody terrorist attacks in Iran’s southeastern border region.

Iran has called on Pakistan on several occasions to harness the terrorist group.