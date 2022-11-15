Tuesday, November 15, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsPoliticsForeign Policy

Iran slams EU, UK sanctions, vows response

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

The spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry has strongly condemned the new sanctions of the European Union and the UK against some Iranian individuals and institutions, vowing proportionate response.

Nasser Kanaani, described the imposition of the sanctions as baseless, illegal and an intervention in Iran’s internal affairs, while totally rejecting them.

The foreign ministry spokesman added it seems addiction to sanctions has sidelined rationality and calculation on part of the Europeans, saying it is Europe that is tightening the noose around its interactions through sanctions and wrong approaches.

Kanaani stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran will keep the right to proportionately respond to the sanctions.

The EU and the UK have slapped travel bans and asset freeze on some Iranian individuals and institutions for what they call Tehran’s widespread use of force against peaceful protesters following the death of an Iranian woman in police custody in mid-September.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks