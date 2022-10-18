Iran says EU sanctions interference in its internal affairs, biased approach

The foreign ministry spokesperson further added, “It is deeply regrettable that certain political motivations as well as relying on baseless, distorted information and fabricated claims by the enemies of the Iranian nation and the well-known media affiliated with them are the basis of such a wrong and unconstructive decision.”

Kanaani described the decision to impose sanctions as an indication of the continuation of a biased approach and exploitation of human rights as a tool to achieve political goals.

The spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry emphasized, “The great nation of Iran already considers the European Union and its members as the great violators of human rights due to their inaction and cooperation regarding the illegal maximum sanctions of the United States.”

Kanaani added in response to the action by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union, reciprocal sanctions will soon be imposed and announced against relevant European individuals and institutions.

The EU has imposed the bans in the wake of the unrest and riots that hit many Iranian cities following the death of an Iranian girl in police custody.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a tweet, slammed the EU decision as unconstructive and out of miscalculation. Referrig to the recent incidents in Iran, Amirabdollahian said riots and vandalism are not tolerated anywhere, Iran is no exception.