Iran envoy holds discussions with acting Afghan information minister

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian has met with Taliban’s Acting Information and Culture Minister Khairullah Khairkhwaha.
 

 

During the meeting in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, the two sides discussed ways to bolster cultural and media ties between Iran and Afghanistan.

 

Aminian and Khairkhwaha also discussed ways to develop tourism and cooperation to preserve museums, monuments and libraries in Afghanistan.

 

The Iranian government has stressed that it prioritizes cooperation with neighboring countries including Afghanistan in different fields.

 

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here