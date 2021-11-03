Iran envoy holds discussions with acting Afghan information minister

Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian has met with Taliban’s Acting Information and Culture Minister Khairullah Khairkhwaha.



During the meeting in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, the two sides discussed ways to bolster cultural and media ties between Iran and Afghanistan.

Aminian and Khairkhwaha also discussed ways to develop tourism and cooperation to preserve museums, monuments and libraries in Afghanistan.

The Iranian government has stressed that it prioritizes cooperation with neighboring countries including Afghanistan in different fields.