Iran Envoy for Afghanistan Holds Talks with German, Uzbek Counterparts

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian, has held separate phone talks with the Uzbek president’s special envoy as well as Germany’s envoy for Afghanistan.

During the Monday conversations, they discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan as well as the intra-Afghan negotiations.

In his talks with the Uzbek diplomat, Taherian supported the Uzbek president’s idea that the UN must pay more attention to the issue of Afghanistan and that an appropriate mechanism be developed for the issue.