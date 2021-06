Iran’s Interior Ministry says it has so far counted 90 percent of the votes cast in the country’s presidential elections, and Ebrahim Raisi has so far won the majority of votes.

According to the Interior Ministry, out of the 28.6 million ballots cast in the elections, Raisi has secured 17.8 million votes.

Mohsen Rezaei has ranked second with 3.3 million votes, and Abdolnasser Hemmati finished third with 2.4 million votes.