Iran Election 2021: Presidential Hopefuls in Eyes of Newspapers

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 16, 2021, and picked headlines from 23 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:
1- Raisi: My Candidacy Doesn’t Mean Any Other [Conservative] Candidate Should Drop Out

 

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Hopefuls Flock to Submit Candidacy for June Elections: 288 People Register on Last Day Only!

 

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- One Faction, Three Branches
* How Conservatives Have Lined Up

 

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Economic Positions of Candidates

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Tsunami of Registration for Candidacy
2- Economic Promises Are New Trend
3- How Much Administration Can Be Effective in Economic Affairs?

 

Etemad Newspaper:
1- 14 Main Contenders in Iran Elections
2- Nine Reformists Sign Up to Run for President
3- All Conservatives Submit Candidacy

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Main Candidates of June Elections Sign Up
2- Guardian Council Starts Reviewing Their Qualification

 

Hemayat Newspaper:
1- Candidates Waiting for Guardian Council’s Decision

 

Iran Newspaper:
1- Election Footing to Win People’s Votes

 

Jame Jam Newspaper:
1- Maximum Registration
* Over 45 Prominent Politicians Sign Up

 

Javan Newspaper:
1- Those Blamed for Status Quo Competing with Those Who Seek Change

 

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Those Who Have Already Been Tested Queue Up to Run for President

 

Jomleh Newspaper:
1- Everybody Likes to Become President
* 592 Sign Up to Run for President

 

Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Ayatollah Raisi: Candidates Are Not My Rivals; My Rival Is Corruption and Incompetence

 

Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Big Names Sign Up

 

Resalat Newspaper:
1- A President for the Republic [In Persian, ‘A President’ Is Written Like ‘Raisi’]

 

Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Triangle of 2021 Elections
* Jahangiri, Raisi and Larijani Will Be Main Candidates

 

 

1- Conservatives, Military Figures Competing with Reformists
2- Line-up of Candidates in June Elections

 

Siasat-e Rooz Newspaper:

1- End of Registration Marathon

 

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- All Those Who Registered

 

Shargh Newspaper:

1- End of All Speculations

 

Sobh-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Tsunami of Registration in Last Hours

 

Tejarat Newspaper:

1- Main Contenders Sign Up

