Iran Election 2021: Presidential Hopefuls in Eyes of Newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 16, 2021, and picked headlines from 23 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Raisi: My Candidacy Doesn’t Mean Any Other [Conservative] Candidate Should Drop Out

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Hopefuls Flock to Submit Candidacy for June Elections: 288 People Register on Last Day Only!

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- One Faction, Three Branches

* How Conservatives Have Lined Up

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Economic Positions of Candidates

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Tsunami of Registration for Candidacy

2- Economic Promises Are New Trend

3- How Much Administration Can Be Effective in Economic Affairs?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- 14 Main Contenders in Iran Elections

2- Nine Reformists Sign Up to Run for President

3- All Conservatives Submit Candidacy

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Main Candidates of June Elections Sign Up

2- Guardian Council Starts Reviewing Their Qualification

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- Candidates Waiting for Guardian Council’s Decision

Iran Newspaper:

1- Election Footing to Win People’s Votes

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Maximum Registration

* Over 45 Prominent Politicians Sign Up

Javan Newspaper:

1- Those Blamed for Status Quo Competing with Those Who Seek Change

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Those Who Have Already Been Tested Queue Up to Run for President

Jomleh Newspaper:

1- Everybody Likes to Become President

* 592 Sign Up to Run for President

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Ayatollah Raisi: Candidates Are Not My Rivals; My Rival Is Corruption and Incompetence

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Big Names Sign Up

Resalat Newspaper:

1- A President for the Republic [In Persian, ‘A President’ Is Written Like ‘Raisi’]

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Triangle of 2021 Elections

* Jahangiri, Raisi and Larijani Will Be Main Candidates

1- Conservatives, Military Figures Competing with Reformists

2- Line-up of Candidates in June Elections

Siasat-e Rooz Newspaper:

1- End of Registration Marathon

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- All Those Who Registered

Shargh Newspaper:

1- End of All Speculations

Sobh-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Tsunami of Registration in Last Hours

Tejarat Newspaper:

1- Main Contenders Sign Up