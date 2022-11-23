Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Iranian elderly man breaks record for keepie-uppies

By IFP Editorial Staff
Football

A 67-year-old former soccer player sets a new record for kick-ups in Iran’s north-central province of Semnan.

Davood Kordian managed to record 953 kick-ups without fails in a period of 7 minutes and 33 seconds and 20 centiseconds in the presence of provincial officials, who registered the record.

He also set another record: 146 keep-ups in one minute.

 

