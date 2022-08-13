Iran reports drop in number of ‘red’ cities on Covid map

According to the latest updates to the map, released on Friday, there are now 184 cities categorized as ‘orange,’ where there are moderate risks of infection, while 174 cities are ‘yellow’ or ‘low risk.’

Twelve cities are also ‘blue,’ where the situation is normal.

Earlier, the spokesman for Iran’s national task-force for fighting the coronavirus said authorities expect the upward trend in infections with coronavirus to subside from next week.

The country is said to be reaching the peak of the seventh wave of the spread, driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the Omicron strain.

According to the Health Ministry on Friday, 68 more people had died of the Coronavirus with 6,404 others infected with the virus, during the past 24 hours.

Official figures show 142,806 people have died of Covid-19 since its outbreak in Iran in early 2020. Unofficial say the number is higher.