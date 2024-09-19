Media WireForeign PolicyHealthcare

Iran airlifts dozens of injured people from Lebanon for medical treatment

By IFP Media Wire
Lebanon Pager Attack

Ninety-five people injured in the device explosions in Lebanon are being transferred to Iran for further treatment, Pirhossein Koulivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, has said.

“Most of the injured have sustained severe injuries to their hands and eyes. Upon arrival in Iran, they will be immediately sent to designated hospitals for treatment,” Koulivand stated.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society announced it dispatched a team on Wednesday following Tuesday’s deadly pager explosions in Lebanon.

Videos posted on Iranian outlets show individuals being transferred by stretchers and taken onboard a plane, their heads and eyes wrapped in bandages.

Tehran has strongly condemned the pager blasts in Lebanon on Tuesday that killed at least 12 people and injured around 2,800.

Later on Wednesday, walkie-talkie detonations in Lebanon killed at least 20 people, according to the country’s health ministry.

