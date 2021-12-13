Iran displays products of knowledge-based firms

Iran has put on display selected products of knowledge-based companies in different fields including oil, gas, petrochemical, and mining industries as well as advanced technologies.

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin and Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari visited the exhibition at the House of Innovation and Technology in Tehran on Monday.

Fatemi Amin referred to the establishment of a special office in his ministry to support the production and export of knowledge-based and creative products such as medical equipment, advanced materials and laboratory equipment.

“Our focus is on knowledge-based and creative products, and we especially emphasize on exporting the achievements of creative companies and cultural industries. The new structure of the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry will pay special attention to knowledge-based and creative Iran-made products,” Fatemi Amin stated during his visit.

The minister was explained about the role of Iran’s Houses of Innovation and Technology in Kenya, Russia, Iraq, China, Armenia and Syria which have been established with the support of the office of the vice president for science and technology with the aim of boosting the export of knowledge-based companies and in order to display the products of these firms internationally.

Knowledge-based and creative companies can present their products in exhibitions held by Houses of Innovation and Technology, and while enhancing their export capabilities, they can use the opportunity to sell and export their products by foreign agents and visitors.