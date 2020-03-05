Iran Dismisses Hackneyed Statement of Arab Quartet Committee

In comments on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman dismissed the absurd and boring media statement released by the self-proclaimed Arab Quartet Committee, abhorred the empty and hackneyed contents of the statement, and said the baseless allegations raised in the statement reflect the irresponsible views and the irreparable and strategic mistakes from the countries that have been and are the factors behind instability, insecurity and promotion of terrorism in the region themselves.

Mousavi also said a number of the irreversible measures that have been supported by the members of the so-called Quartet Committee include the suppression of the Bahraini people’s peaceful demonstrations and the execution of innocent young people in Bahrain, the creation of and all-out support for the Daesh (ISIS) terrorists and criminals in Iraq and Syria, and the fake Saudi-led coalition’s move to launch a foolish war on Yemen that has destroyed its infrastructures, massacred tens of thousands of Yemenis, including children and women, and resulted in blockade, famine and hunger of millions of people in Yemen.

The spokesperson then reiterated that the three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb belong to Iran, adding, “Issuing hackneyed statements has not solved any problem in the region and the Islamic world so far, and will not solve any problem either.”

Mousavi further emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s military and missile defence power is homegrown, stressing that such capabilities have never posed a threat to the Arab and Islamic countries and would not be subject to negotiations either.

He also advised certain regional countries not to turn into a stockpile of American weapons, because the arms purchases will not help their national power, as the security could not be imported or purchased.

“The countries that have shut their eyes to the occupation of the sacred Palestinian territories by the Quds-occupying regime and have abjectly sided with the US president and the Zionist regime’s prime minister in declaration of the treacherous Deal of the Century, have no right to question Iran’s honourable support for the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon,” he added.

The Iranian spokesman finally bemoaned the fact that members of the self-proclaimed Arab Quartet Committee have aligned themselves with the US and the Israeli regime and are branding the glorious Islamic resistance in Lebanon, which is now the biggest and most effective Arabic and Islamic deterrent force against the Zionist regime’s aggression and expansionism, as terrorist.