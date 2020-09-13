Iran Devises Machine to Produce Microfibres Used in Medical Dressings

An Iranian knowledge-based company has manufactured a polymer microfibre spinning machine that can produce advanced medical dressings.

The CEO of the company says they strive to meet the needs of industries and research institutes in the field of stem cell technology and reconstructive medicine, tissue engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemistry, and polymer by producing or modifying chemical products.

According to Hamed Daemi, polymer fibres, with numerous applications in a wide range of fields, are now used in medical industry.

He said the company produces more than 100 types of products using a machine which is used to make polymer microfibres from polymer solutions.

“These microfibres can be used as advanced dressings for the treatment of diabetic ulcers. Since the technical knowledge of making this device has become indigenous, we are upgrading and developing it. This has become the basis for offering domestically produced products at a lower price and higher quality than imported samples,” he added.

Daemi also stated that the ability to change and optimise parts to suit the needs of industry is one of the capabilities of this machine.

“The most important job of this machine is to produce polymer microfibres that are used in advanced medical dressings. But we have the ability to optimise the device to suit the needs and capabilities of every industry.”