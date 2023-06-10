Iranian NASA scientist dies at 77

Born in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz in 1946, Naderi had been residing in the United States since he was about 18, Young Journalists Club, a subsidiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, reported on Saturday.

Management of Spirit and Opportunity projects is on the list of records of the decorated Iranian-American engineer while an asteroid was named after him in the solar system seven years ago.

“It will be going around the Sun for billions of years after I am gone,” the figure reacted when he learned that an asteroid had been named after him.

It was last week that Naderi, the former director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), released a photo of himself on a hospital bed showing him paralyzed from neck to down after an accident.