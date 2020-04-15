Iran’s IRGC Develops Smart System to Detect Coronavirus in 5 Seconds

The apparatus devised by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was unveiled in a ceremony attended by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami as well as several other top military officials Wednesday.

“The apparatus can detect the virus within a distance of almost 100 metres,” said General Salami.

“The device does not need to take blood samples and is capable of detecting the virus both on surfaces and on humans,” he said.

The top general noted the system has been tested in different hospitals and its performance has been positive by up to 80 percent.

He said the apparatus was devised with a unique and emerging technology developed by local experts following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“The device uses a magnetic filed … to detect contaminated spots,” he said.

The top general noted the system can be used to detect any type of virus.

The system can be upgraded with minor changes in the future, he added.