Iran deputy defense minister in Baku for ADEX exhibition

The admiral is planned to visit the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) and hold talks with representatives of other visiting countries.

Rastegari told reporters upon arrival in Baku that Iran is displaying part of its defense capabilities in the fields of land, air and sea combat as well as its new systems in the areas of electromagnetics, telecommunications, radio technology and artificial intelligence in the exhibition.

The fourth edition of ADEX brings together more than 200 companies active in the field of production of military equipment.

They are from 26 countries and are displaying their latest achievements.

The deputy defense minister is scheduled to hold meetings with representatives of defense industries of participating countries during his three-day visit to the Azeri capital.