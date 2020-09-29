Iran Denies Claim Its Territory Used for Arms Transfer to Armenia

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has rejected certain media reports that claimed weaponry and military hardware are transported via Iran’s soil to Armenia.

In a statement on Tuesday, Khatibzadeh said the transit of conventional non-military items through Iran to neighbouring countries has always been underway.

“The mentioned trucks are crossing Iran simply within the same framework,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran carefully monitors and controls the trend of transportation and transit of commodities to other countries [via its soil] and does not allow our country’s soil to be used for the transfer of arms and ammunition whatsoever,” he said.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan had dismissed media reports about the transfer of Russian weapons to Armenia through an Iranian border crossing.

The Iranian Embassy in Baku slammed as “baseless and false” the media reports claiming that Iran has allowed for the shipment of Russian military equipment to Armenia through Norduz border crossing situated northwest of the country.

Denouncing such false news as acts of sabotage by the hostile forces and those opposed to close relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, the embassy said such measures are aimed at harming the growing cooperation and friendly relations between Tehran and Baku.

Baku had earlier voiced concern about reports of large arms shipments from Russia to Armenia during and after the fighting.

Last month, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev complained to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about Moscow’s arms sales to Armenia amid the outbreak of fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia.