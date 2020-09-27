Iran’s FM Asks Azerbaijan, Armenia to Cease Hostilities, Hold Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan to exercise restraint, agree on ceasefire and launch negotiations after a new round of military clashes between the two neighbors.

Foreign Minister Zarif held separate telephone conversations with his Azeri and Armenian counterparts on Sunday night following the outbreak of military clashes between the two countries.

In the talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the top Iranian diplomat was informed about the latest conditions and on-the-field situation in the disputed region.

Foreign Minister Zarif also expressed concern about a flare-up of tensions, and called on the warring sides to show self-restraint, agree on ceasefire and immediate cessation of hostilities, and begin negotiations within the framework of the international law and regulations.

He also notified the two neighboring states that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to employ all of its capacities for the establishment of ceasefire, the start of dialogue, and restoration of peace and calm.

Heavy fighting has erupted between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, with both civilians and troops killed.

Accusing the Republic of Azerbaijan of air and artillery attacks, Armenia reported downing helicopters and destroying tanks, and declared martial law.

The Republic of Azerbaijan said it had begun a counter-offensive in response to shelling.