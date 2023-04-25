Iran defense chief in Russia to join four-way meeting on Syria-Turkey ties

The defense chief arrived in Moscow on Monday and is slated to participate in the four-way meeting with counterparts and intelligence chiefs from Russia, Turkey and Syria later on Tuesday.

The process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria began on December 28, 2022, with a meeting in Moscow between the Russian, Syrian, and Turkish defense ministers.

Following the talks in Moscow, the foreign ministers of the four countries are also expected to hold consultations on the topic, including organizing talks between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Bashar al-Assad of Syria.