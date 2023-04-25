Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Iran defense chief in Russia to join four-way meeting on Syria-Turkey ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Reza Ashtyani

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani is in the Russian capital, Moscow, to join a quadrilateral meeting aimed at securing the normalization of ties between Syria and Turkey.

The defense chief arrived in Moscow on Monday and is slated to participate in the four-way meeting with counterparts and intelligence chiefs from Russia, Turkey and Syria later on Tuesday.

The process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria began on December 28, 2022, with a meeting in Moscow between the Russian, Syrian, and Turkish defense ministers.

Following the talks in Moscow, the foreign ministers of the four countries are also expected to hold consultations on the topic, including organizing talks between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Bashar al-Assad of Syria.

