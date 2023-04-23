Iran agrees creation of interest section in Albania through Turkey

The agreement was announced in a telephone talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday.

The top Iranian diplomat also thanked Turkey for its valuable efforts to this end.

Amirabdollahian also congratulated Cavusoglu and the Turkish nation on Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the spirituality of the holy month of Ramadan will bring hearts of Muslims closer together and will cause unity among them.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey also discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for his part referred to the excellent ties between the two countries and extended his congratulations to the top Iranian diplomat on Eid ul-Fitr.

Cavusoglu also underlined the need to expand ties between the two brotherly and friendly nations.