Iran Covid:18 people killed, no red zone

The Health Ministry also logged 697 new cases of the disease nationwide.

Meanwhile, the head of media center of Mashhad University’s Covid Management Taskforce says only 37.64 percent of people over the age of 18 have received their third shot of Coronavirus vaccine and their percentage is still low.

Mohammad Pahlevan added that the percentages for the first dose and the second dose are respectively 98.4 and 86.6.

He however noted that in areas under the coverage of Mashahd University of Medical Sciences, only one person died of Covid in the past 24 hours.

According to the official, given the downward trned in Covid deaths and infections, the Eid al-Fitr mass prayer will be held on Tuesday.

Pahlevan however urged participants to wear masks.

There are currently no red cities or towns in Iran in terms of danger from Covid. Red denotes the highest level of danger from the virus.