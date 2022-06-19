Iran experiences another Covid zero deaths

The ministry also put Covid’s daily caseload at 160.

Iran says it managed to contain the pandemic to a large extent through a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen the full inoculation of tens of millions of people.

Overall, 150,221,964 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to people in Iran. More than 27 million people are triple-vaxxed.

The Iranian officials also say people’s adherence to health protocols play a key role in the containment of the pandemic. The disease has killed millions worldwide. The Iran death toll is 141,363.

Despite its success in rolling back the pandemic, Iran has warned citizens to be wary of the Coronavirus as it is still likely the killer agent to resurge.