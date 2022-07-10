Iran’s Covid taskforce urges public to receive booster shots as infections rise

“Our advice for citizens is that those who were vaccinated more than six months ago should receive the reminder dose” ahead of what appears to be a new wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, said Alireza Zali.

The individuals classified in high-risk groups, including the elderly, those with a history of underlying diseases, health workers, and in general, all people who were vaccinated over six months ago should receive a booster dose, he emphasized.

The Health Ministry official also said besides rising numbers of people seeking medical care at health facilities, the number of hospitalizations were also changing.

On Saturday, the Iranian health ministry returned the mask mandate in both indoor and outdoor places in areas categorized as “red,” meaning high risk, and “orange,” or moderate risk, on the country’s color-coded coronavirus tracking map.

Officials have said the country is currently in the early stages of a new wave of infections driven by BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the Omicron strain of coronavirus.