Iran Covid: Sharp decrease in fatalities, infections

The latest daily death toll shows a sharp decrease compared to Thursday when the fatalities stood at 81, a record high in months.

The Friday daily caseload was also 5,455، including 998 hospitalizations.

The number of cases and deaths from the virus has increased in the past few weeks. This is while some weeks ago, Covid’s daily death toll was zero for several days.

Iranian officials blame this on people’s failure to stick to health protocols and also the emergence of a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain of Covid.

Now the number of red cities where people face the highest level of risk from the virus has crossed the 120 mark. The number of blue cities where the situation is normal has also decreased.