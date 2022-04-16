Iran Covid: Red cities on the rise

According to the Health Ministry, the number of cities with red status increased from 34 to 55 and the number of cities with orange status increased from 69 to 84 cities.

The ministry added 274 cities are yellow (medium risk) and 35 are blue (very low risk).

The surge comes less than two weeks after Iranian New Year holidays which saw a jump in travels and family visits.

Iran has been hit by six waves of the respiratory disease but has managed to contain the outbreak in recent months.

The Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday 1994 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 33 individuals lost their lives to the respiratory disease over the past day