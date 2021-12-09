Iran Covid: Number of vaccine doses nearing 110 million mark, 87 new deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday 78 more people have died of Ciovid-19 over the past 24 hours in the country.

The total number of fatalities from Covid since the start of the pandemic stands at 130,524 in Iran.

There were 3,356 new cases including 559 hospitalizations over the p past 24 hours. This pushes the caseload to 6,147,872.

Meanwhile, Iran is pressing ahead with its nationwide vaccination campaign. The total number of doses administered in Iran is now 109,387,244 doses. There has been no change in the number of red zones in terms of risk from Covid-19.

Currently, two cities are marked red, showing they face the highest level of danger from the disease. Meanwhile, 9 cities are orange, 153 yellow, and 284 blue. Blue cities and towns face the lowest level of risk. The number of blue cities has jumped in recent weeks.

Authorities have also relaxed some Covid-related curbs. But they have at the same time demanded people be on the safe side, saying attending meetings and reopening schools amid the cold season, if left unchecked, can shoot up Covid cases