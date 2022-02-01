Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Iran Covid: Infections keep rising; 50 killed

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's COVID-19
IFP Editorial Staff
Covid infections and deaths keep soaring in Iran.

Iranian Health Ministry figures on Tuesday showed that 35,070 new Covid cases were logged across the country in the past 24 hours. They include 1740 hospitalizations. Those admitted to hospitals include 1,703 people who were put in ICUs.

Meanwhile, 50 people died of Covid over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of fatalities to 132.504.

Iran is now in the throes of the 6th wave of the Covid pandemic. This wave is driven by the new variant of the Coronavirus, known as Omicron.

Omicron is said to be way more contagious than other strains of the disease, though less deadly.

The number of cities marked red, that is, the highest level of risk from Covid, stands at 42. Iran’s capital Tehran is among the red cities.

The number of blue cities has fallen to 34. This comes as Iran is pressing ahead with a vaccination campaign that has so far seen the administering of over 132 million doses of vaccine including more than 17.5 million boosters (third dose).

