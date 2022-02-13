Iran Covid: Infection cases jump again

The deaths push to 133,718 the number of those killed by the Coronavirus in Iran since the pandemic engulfed the world. According to the Health Ministry, 25,812 new Covid infections were logged in the past day. The Saturday caseload was slightly more than 18,000. The latest infections include 2,543 hospitalizations.

The head of Tehran’s Taskforce for Fighting Covid has said the number of new Covid patients in the capital keeps soaring. Alireza Zali said1,007 people were admitted to hospitals over the past day of whom 290 patients were put at ICU wards. The dominant variant in Iran is now Omicron.

Most Iranian cities are marked red, which means they face the highest level of danger from Covid.

Many others are orange while there are no blue cities across the country where people face the lowest level of threat from the virus.

This as healthcare workers in Iran are busy inoculating people. Over 21 million Iranians are now triple-vaxxed. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered is more than 137,000,000. Authorities are urging all citizens to get their third doses, also known as boosters. They say people may need to get a fourth dose of Covid vaccine.