Iran Covid fatalities rise, 317 killed in 24 hours

Coronavirus has killed 317 people in Iran from Wednesday to Thursday. Meanwhile, 16,362 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s latest daily death toll is up compared with Wednesday. But overall, the country has seen a downward trend in Covid deaths, infections and hospitalizations in recent days.

Covid kill count now stands at 118,508 while the total caseload is 5,493,591.

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday so far, 33,3243,104 Iranian have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 14,938,853 people have been fully inoculated.

The total number of jabs administered to citizens is 48,281,957.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has attended a meeting of Iran’s National Task force Against Coronavirus where he appreciated efforts to provide vaccine and accelerate the nationwide vaccination drive. Raeisi called on authorities to ensure the observance of health protocols and enforce rules at all airports and border crossings for foreign nationals.

He also urged them to inform people, in a timely manner, of any decisions or measures that are taken in order to reopen schools.

More than of 1.6 million Iranian first-graders rang in the new school year on Thursday with the classes being held on-line due to the pandemic.