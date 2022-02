The Covid deaths and infections have jumped in the recent days.

Health authorities attribute this to the Omicron strain of the disease which is highly contagious.

The number of cities marked red, that is, the highest level of risk from Covid, has been increasing in Iran as well.

Officials are urging people to strictly observe health protocol. They also say those who have not got their boosters yet should do so asap in order to contain Omicron which is spreading like wildfire across Iran.