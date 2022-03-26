Iran Covid: Fatalities decrease; blue cities increase

According to the Health Ministry, there are now 50 blue cities while the number of red ones have decreased from 29 to 24.

Red zones are areas where people face the highest level of threat from the Coronavirus.

Over 300 cities are however yellow. This color shows the third level of Covid danger and comes after orange.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Health Ministry figures on Saturday showed 54 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll from Covid is inching toward the 140,000 mark.

Also, the Saturday caseload was 1,382 including 256 hospitalizations.

The Coronavirus has so far had four mutations since it popped up in Wuhan, China in 2019. Omicron is the last variant of the virus.

The pandemic in Iran has been in retreat in recent weeks.

Officials say they have detected no hike in the number of Covid fatalities in 19 provinces.

Given that the public ban on Nowruz travels has been lifted, there are concerns over the recurrence of the Coronavirus.