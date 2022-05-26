Iran Covid deaths stand at 3

The downward trend in Covid deaths and infections has been holding for the more than past two weeks.

Officials attribute this to people’s sticking to health protocols and a nationwide vaccination drive that has seen the inoculation over more than 80 percent of the entire population.

Overall, some 150 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered. Over 27 million people have received their third shot. And a small number of them have got their fourth.

Authorities are urging Iranians to get their booster shots, third or fourth, as this will prevent a resurgence of Covid.

The virus has so far killed 141,296 people in Iran.