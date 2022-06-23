Iran Covid: 4 deaths, 256 new infections

The tally also shows that 256 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus from Wednesday to Thursday.

Covid daily deaths have remained single-digit in Iran for the past few weeks.

The daily death toll from the virus was zero several days, though not in a row.

Authorities attribute the declining numbers of fatalities and new cases to a nationwide vaccination campaign, non-stop efforts by the healthcare staff and people’s observance of health protocols.

The number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the inoculation process one and a half years ago has crossed the 150 million mark.

Nearly 90 percent of the population of roughly 85 million have been double inoculated against the Coronavirus.