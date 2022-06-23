Thursday, June 23, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Iran Covid: 4 deaths, 256 new infections

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Covid has killed 4 people in the past 24 hours in Iran. That’s according to the figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Thursday.

The tally also shows that 256 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus from Wednesday to Thursday.

Covid daily deaths have remained single-digit in Iran for the past few weeks.

The daily death toll from the virus was zero several days, though not in a row.

Authorities attribute the declining numbers of fatalities and new cases to a nationwide vaccination campaign, non-stop efforts by the healthcare staff and people’s observance of health protocols.

The number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the inoculation process one and a half years ago has crossed the 150 million mark.

Nearly 90 percent of the population of roughly 85 million have been double inoculated against the Coronavirus.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks