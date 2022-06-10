Friday, June 10, 2022
Iran daily Covid death toll zero on Friday

By IFP Editorial Staff
Covid has left zero deaths for a second time in 24 hours in Iran since it reached the country over two years ago.

That’s according to the Friday tally released by the Iranian Health Ministry.

The ministry also put Covid’s daily caseload at 153. The new cases included 33 hospitalizations.

According to the Health Ministry 141,343 people have so far died of the Coronavirus so far.

Iran says it managed to contain the pandemic to a large extent through a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen the full inoculation of tens of millions of people.

Overall, 150,075,485 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to people in Iran. More than 27 million people are triple-vaxxed.
The disease has killed millions worldwide.

