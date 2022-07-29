Iran Covid: Death toll keeps rising

That’s as per the health ministry figures released on Friday. The Thursday fatalities stood at 42.

Meanwhile, the daily caseload on Friday was 7,849.

Iranian health authorities have stepped up the vaccination process across the country. Healthcare workers are working extra hours to vaccinate as many people as they can.

Earlier, Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said figures show that 96 percent of Iranians have received one dose of Covid vaccine.

So far, 153,111,235 doses have been administered.

But officials say Iran is in the midst of a new wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Many cities are now red in terms of risk from the virus.