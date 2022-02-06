Sunday, February 6, 2022
Iran Covid: Death toll hits new high

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
Covid deaths have hit a new high in Iran. The country’s Health Ministry figures show that since Saturday, 85 have died of the disease countrywide.

Yesterday’s daily death toll was 64.

The latest fatalities push to 132,830 the total death toll since the Covid pandemic started two years ago. Over the past 24 hours, 35,429 new Coronavirus were also logged in Iran.
They include 2,199 hospitalizations.

The jump in Covid deaths and infections is blamed on the new variant of the disease known as Omicron. The strain is highly contagious than other variants, though less deadly.

The hike in the number of Covid deaths and infections come as Iran is vaccinating citizens at a high speed. The number of third shots of vaccine administered so far is nearly 20 million in the country with vaccination centers working relentlessly to inoculate citizens.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi has said in a tweet that the upward trend in Covid deaths and cases shows Iran is in the middle of the sixth wave of the outbreak.

Einollahi urged all citizens to observe health protocols including wearing masks and getting their booster jabs.

Meanwhile, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus director general of the World Health Organization, has warned of a tsunami of Omicron and Delta strains. He also called for fair access to Covid vaccines worldwide.

The Covid pandemic has so far killed 5 million people in the world.

