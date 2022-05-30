Iran Covid: Death toll hits lowest in over two years

This means the number of Covid deaths and infections in Iran has hit a record low since the global pandemic reached the country over two years ago.

This comes as the head of Iran’s scientific committee for Covid says the country will have no new wave of the disease in the next three months.

He added that in the first three months after getting two shots of vaccine, people are 70 percent immune to the Omicron variant and its sub-strains and after six months, the immunity decreases to 50-60 percent.

The official noted that’s why authorities are placing emphasis on vaccination.

Iran says the downward trend in Covid deaths is a great achievement given the the coronavirus killed hundreds and infected tens of thousands daily until several months ago.