Iran Covid: Death toll continues downward trend

According to the figures released by the ministry on Friday, 1,530 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, slightly up from the figure recorded a day earlier.

The ministry said 306 people have been hospitalized in the past day due to severe infection.

The new infections brought the total caseload since early 2020 to 7,147,407.

With the newly-recorded deaths taken into account, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 139,917 people so far in Iran.

Although the sixth wave of Covid-19, driven by the Omicron variant, seems to be receding, officials have warned that a failure to abide by the health protocols may lead to a rise in infections and deaths following the two-week Nowruz holidays.

Meanwhile, the country’s inoculation campaign continues non-stop. So far, 146,178, 539 doses of vaccine have been administered across the country of nearly 84 million.

The new figures showed 25,790,670 people have received a third dose.

Many Iranians are currently travelling during the Nowruz holidays which started last Sunday.

Unlike the previous two years, the health authorities have sharply eased Covid-related restrictions, adding to the concerns of a new coronavirus wave in the weeks to come.