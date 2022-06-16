Iran Covid: Daily death toll remains single-digit

Iranian Health Ministry figures on Thursday showed that the virus had killed 3 people in the previous 24 hours.

The daily caseload was 146. This figure included 30 hospitalizations.

Over the past two weeks, Iran has experienced two days of no Coronavirus deaths, which happened two years after the pandemic reached the country. Authorities have welcomed the low number of deaths and infections from Covid, but they are doing their best to reduce the daily fatalities to zero including through vaccination.

Iran’s single-digit deaths come as the country witnessed hundreds of deaths daily during the peak of the pandemic’s last wave a few months ago. More than 50,000 infections were also registered during that time.

Currently, there are no red or orange cities in Iran in terms of danger form Covid. The number of blue cities where things have returned to normal is 335. There are also 113 yellow cities.

Iranian officials are urging citizens to keep observing the health protocols to prevent a resurgence of Covid in the country.

They say easing health protocols would be a big mistake.