Iran Covid: Daily caseload soaring

Iranian health ministry figures on Thursday showed that 5,234 people had tested positive for the Coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, including 645 hospitalizations.

The daily death toll from Covid in the past 24 hours is 8.

The downward trend in daily deaths has largely held in recent months. But the jump in the number of new cases has caused worries among both officials and people.

Authorities have urged all people to quickly get their booster shots of Covid vaccine. People have taken the advice and vaccination centers are once again packed with those who want to receive their boosters.

The number of vaccine shots so far administered in Iran is 150,951,872. Over 28 million people are triple-vaxxed.

This is while officials say the triple-vaxxed citizens need to get their fourth shot six months after their third jabs.

The Iranian government says the nation can avert a new wave of the Coronavirus if people observe health protocols like wearing masks in all public places.

According to the official figures, Covid has so far killed 141,464 people in Iran.