Friday, March 18, 2022
Iran Covid: 91 new deaths; infections declining

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
Iranian Health Ministry figures on Friday put the daily death toll from Covid-19 at 91, which is 7 fatalities less than yesterday’s tally.

The Friday caseload was also 2,175 including 419 hospitalizations per the figures released by the Health Ministry. The total number of fatalities since the onset of the Covid pandemic stand at 139,478.

Iran has been able to contain the pandemic thorough rolling out a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen over 145 million doses of vaccine administered to people so far with upwards of 25 million people triple-vaxxed.

The latest surge in Covid cases has been driven by Omicron, a variant of the deadly virus.

Iranian authorities have confirmed the decline in Covid cases and deaths but are urging Iranians to continue observe health protocols to avert a resurgence of the last wave of the disease.

