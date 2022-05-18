Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Iran Covid: 8 deaths, 288 infections

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The downward trend in Covid deaths and infections is holding in Iran as per figures released by the Health Ministry.

The Wednesday tally of the Health Ministry showed that 8 people had died of the virus in the past 24 hours. The total death toll from Covid is 141,244.

The daily caseload was 288. The cases included 56 hospitalizations.

Officials in Iran attribute Covid’s downward trend to a nationwide vaccination process that has seen the double-inoculation of over 85 percent of the country’s population.

The officials say herd immunity has occurred in Iran now.

Other factors in keeping down the number of deaths and infections include observance of health protocols by citizens. The authorities have urged all Iranians to not ease the health protocols as this could trigger a resurgence of the Coronavirus in the country.

Covid killed millions worldwide before subsiding in many parts of the world. The worst hit country is the US with a million-strong death toll.

The disease created apocalyptic scenes during its peak in some countries such as India.

