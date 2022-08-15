Iran Covid: 71 deaths in 24 hours

The health ministry also said 7,348 people have tested positive from Sunday to Monday.

So far, 143,015 people have died in Iran of the virus since the start of the Covid pandemic some two years ago.

The pandemic subsided in Iran several weeks ago but resurged and the country is now in the throes of the 7th wave of the disease.

Iranian officials blame the current surge in fatalities and the daily caseloads on people’s failure to stick to health protocols and also the emergence of a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain of Covid.

They have called on all Iranians to get their booster shots of Covid vaccine. But not many people are showing up at vaccination places for this purpose.

Figures released by the health ministry show that over the past 24 hours, only 11,155 people went to vaccination places to get their booster shots of the Covid jab.

Meanwhile, currently 78 cities across Iran are marked red, which denotes the highest level of risk from the Coronavirus. Only 12 cities in Iran are blue. Blue zones are areas where things are almost normal Covid-wise.