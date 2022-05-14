Iran Covid: 7 killed, 255 infected, no red zone

The downward trend in Covid deaths has held in Iran and the daily death toll has been single-digit in the past few days.

The number of daily infections has also drastically decreased.

Iran’s nationwide vaccination campaign has been credited with the declining numbers of Covid in recent weeks.

The vaccination drive has seen nearly 150 million doses of vaccine administered to citizens.

Over 85 percent of people have received two doses of the vaccine. There are no red cities or towns in Iran in terms of danger from Covid. Red zones are areas where risk from Covid is highest.