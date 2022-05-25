Iran Covid: 5 killed, 293 new infections

The daily caseload was 293 including 46 hospitalizations.

With the downward trend holding, a vaccination campaign that started over one and a half years ago has now slowed down.

This is while the healthcare personnel of Iran managed to double-vax some 80 percent of the population of around 85 million people during the period.

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi earlier told the World Health Organization’s Secretary General Tedros Adhanom that Iran has successfully contained the Covid pandemic thanks to round-the-clock efforts by its healthcare staff and people’s support for the drive.

Authorities are urging those who have not received their third shot, to do so.

They have also warned that the achievements of the country in this regard are on the line because if people fail to get their third and fourth shots of vaccine, chances are Covid will resurge.