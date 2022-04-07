Iran Covid: 41 more people killed in Iran

The fatalities push the total Covid death toll to 140,493. Meanwhile the Health Ministry logged 3800 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours including 459 hospitalizations.

The Coronavirus deaths and cases have declined in recent weeks compared to the peak of the sixth wave of the disease several months ago.

The downward trend has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen over 147 million doses of vaccine administered across the country. The number of triple-vaxxed people is more than 26 million.

But all indications show that the vaccination process has slowed compared to its early stages last year.

Authorities say many people are now reluctant to get their third dose, also known as the booster shot. They are urging Iranians to get their boosters as soon as possible as this will make a resurgence of the virus less likely.