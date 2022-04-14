Iran Covid: 33 more deaths, vaccination underway

The deaths push to 140,744 the total number of the people killed by the disease.

The health Ministry figures also put the daily Covid caseload at 2,194 including 351 hospitalizations.

A comparison between the number of deaths and infections these past days and the daily tallies of several weeks ago show Iran is witnessing a downward trend in Covid fatalities and cases.

Back then, hundreds of people died while thousands of infections were logged daily.

Authorities attribute the downward trend to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen over 148 million doses of Covid vaccine administered to people across Iran.

Over the past 24 hours alone, 129,237 shots were given to people.

The number of triple-vaxxed people is inching closer to the 27 million mark. Authorities are urging all Iranians who have received their second shots to get their booster, the third shot, as well.

They say this will considerably reduce the chances of a resurgence of Covid which is now in marked retreat in Iran