Iran Covid: 3 people killed , 53 infected

The number of new infections had dropped sharply. The daily caseload on Sunday remained two-digit, standing 53. It included 20 hospitalizations. The health ministry logged 67 new cases on Saturday.

Several days ago, the daily Covid death toll was zero. That was the first time no death has been recorded from the virus in 2 years and 100 days.

More than two years ago, the Coronavirus pandemic reached Iran after hitting many countries.

The disease killed as many as 700 people daily during its peak.

Thanks to a nationwide vaccination campaign and also people’s adherence to health protocols, the number of daily deaths and infections dropped. The total death toll in Iran is 141,331.