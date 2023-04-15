Iran Covid: 27 killed, red zones and new cases decreased

The number of orange cities, the second risky color, fell from 76 to 61. But the number of yellow cities jumped from 227 to 270. Blue cities where the situation is normal risk-wise fell from 127 to 105.

Meanwhile, Covid has killed 27 more people in Iran over the past 24 hours. The latest fatalities push the total kill count to 145,808 in the country.

From Friday to Saturday, 324 people tested positive for the Coronavirus. There were 170 hospitalizations.

Iran launched a nationwide inoculation drive soon after the pandemic began and it managed to contain the disease to a large extent.

Over the recent weeks and during Nowruz holidays covid toll jumped in Iran due to relatives gatherings and increase in travels.